Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $35.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Fidelity National Title Group, Inc. is a leading provider of title insurance, specialty insurance and claims management services. FNT is one of the nation’s largest title insurance companies through its title insurance underwriters. FNT also provides flood insurance, personal lines insurance and home warranty insurance through it specialty insurance business. FNT also is a leading provider of outsourced claims management services to large corporate and public sector entities through its minority-owned subsidiary, Sedgwick CMS. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Compass Point cut Fidelity National Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. TheStreet cut Fidelity National Financial from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Fidelity National Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.40.

NYSE:FNF opened at $31.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.28. Fidelity National Financial has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $49.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.29.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 9.51%. Fidelity National Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 38.94%.

In other news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total transaction of $33,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 133,026 shares in the company, valued at $4,512,241.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $845,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 605,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,467,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 50,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 20,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 28,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 9,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

