Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $236.00 price target on the social networking company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Facebook is benefiting from growth in Instagram Stories and Feed, and expanding user base in the Asia Pacific. The company helped people connect during the coronavirus pandemic. Notably, voice and video calling more than doubled on Messenger and WhatsApp. The launch of Messenger Rooms for video call, which can accommodate 50 people, and WhatsApp video support for up to eight users are noteworthy in this regard. Further, the GIPHY buyout will boost user engagement. However, Facebook expects ad-sales to be hurt by weakness in travel and automotive industry. The company didn’t provide any specific revenue guidance for the second quarter of 2020 as well as the full year. Moreover, higher operating expense is expected to dent the operating margin in 2020 due to sluggish revenue growth. Shares have outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis.”

Get Facebook alerts:

FB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. TheStreet raised Facebook from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Facebook from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Facebook from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $244.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $232.50 on Friday. Facebook has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $241.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $218.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $662.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Facebook will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.43, for a total transaction of $40,241.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,216.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total value of $4,516,380.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at $11,804,790.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,785 shares of company stock worth $14,875,416. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $462,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Facebook by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,368 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,054,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $2,941,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 416.6% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Facebook (FB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.