Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) Short Interest Down 7.0% in May

Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,310,000 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the May 14th total of 5,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EXTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Extreme Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Extreme Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Shares of EXTR stock opened at $4.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $540.94 million, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.59 and a 200-day moving average of $5.07. Extreme Networks has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $8.50.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). Extreme Networks had a negative return on equity of 25.79% and a negative net margin of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $200.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Extreme Networks’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Edward H. Kennedy bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 405,866 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,117.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John C. Shoemaker bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.11 per share, for a total transaction of $255,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 210,000 shares of company stock worth $892,934. 2.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXTR. FMR LLC increased its stake in Extreme Networks by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,623,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,142,000 after purchasing an additional 255,096 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Extreme Networks by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 263,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 17,992 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $619,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,688,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Extreme Networks by 1,100.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 223,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 204,787 shares in the last quarter. 79.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

