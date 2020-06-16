Evgen Pharma (LON:EVG) Receives “Corporate” Rating from FinnCap

FinnCap restated their corporate rating on shares of Evgen Pharma (LON:EVG) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

EVG stock opened at GBX 9 ($0.11) on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 11.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 7.24. Evgen Pharma has a 12-month low of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 20.25 ($0.26). The firm has a market cap of $14.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93.

Evgen Pharma (LON:EVG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 15th. The company reported GBX (2.10) (($0.03)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX (2.10) (($0.03)).

Evgen Pharma plc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on the treatment of cancer and neurological diseases. Its core technology is Sulforadex, which include synthetic and stabilized analogues of the naturally occurring compound sulforaphane. The company's lead product is SFX-01, a synthetic version of sulforaphane stabilised that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and subarachnoid haemorrhage, as well as in preclinical stage for multiple sclerosis and clinical stage to treat prostate cancer.

