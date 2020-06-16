Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Upgraded to Overweight by Wells Fargo & Co

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a $255.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $203.00. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on RE. Zacks Investment Research cut Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $302.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $263.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.90.

RE opened at $216.88 on Tuesday. Everest Re Group has a twelve month low of $157.32 and a twelve month high of $294.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $191.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.06.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.26. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Everest Re Group will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Joseph V. Taranto sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total transaction of $2,075,880.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 289,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,141,324.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geraldine Losquadro sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $33,884.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,512.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

