Ethereum Gold Project (ETGP) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $61.00

Ethereum Gold Project (CURRENCY:ETGP) traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 16th. Ethereum Gold Project has a total market capitalization of $72,291.83 and $61.00 worth of Ethereum Gold Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Gold Project token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, Token Store and Hotbit. During the last seven days, Ethereum Gold Project has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum Gold Project Profile

Ethereum Gold Project (ETGP) is a token. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2017. Ethereum Gold Project’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,831,548,281 tokens. Ethereum Gold Project’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ethereum Gold Project is www.etgproject.org

Ethereum Gold Project Token Trading

Ethereum Gold Project can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Mercatox and Token Store. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Gold Project should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Gold Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

