Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 927,900 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the May 14th total of 981,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, Director Eugene C. Connell purchased 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $139.82 per share, with a total value of $38,450.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,426,995.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 45.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Erie Indemnity alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ERIE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Erie Indemnity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,323,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Erie Indemnity by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Erie Indemnity by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,228,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Erie Indemnity by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 765,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,093,000 after acquiring an additional 12,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Erie Indemnity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 35.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ERIE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Erie Indemnity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Erie Indemnity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

ERIE stock opened at $178.97 on Tuesday. Erie Indemnity has a fifty-two week low of $130.20 and a fifty-two week high of $270.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $175.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 0.55.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.40). Erie Indemnity had a return on equity of 27.15% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $616.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Erie Indemnity will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be given a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Erie Indemnity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.70%.

Erie Indemnity Company Profile

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services.

Read More: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Erie Indemnity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erie Indemnity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.