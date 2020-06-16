Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Equity Residential by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 259,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,567,000 after purchasing an additional 78,249 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Equity Residential by 208.7% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 5,634 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Equity Residential by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,533,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,885,000 after purchasing an additional 124,465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

EQR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $87.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BTIG Research raised shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity Residential presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

Shares of EQR stock traded up $2.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.12. 387,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,375,359. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.63. Equity Residential has a one year low of $49.62 and a one year high of $89.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $682.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.02 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 43.16% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.05%.

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

