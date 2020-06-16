Equities Analysts Set Expectations for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:PMT)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 10th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $7.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.96. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($5.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.81) by ($3.18). The company had revenue of ($506.52) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.30 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 46.31% and a negative return on equity of 23.31%.

PMT has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $24.50 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine upgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of PMT opened at $16.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.15. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $23.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 17,393 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 104.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 388,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,653,000 after purchasing an additional 198,016 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,099,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 153,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 44,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frank P. Willey acquired 6,100 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.20 per share, for a total transaction of $74,420.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan acquired 39,507 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.68 per share, with a total value of $224,399.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 164,957 shares of company stock valued at $1,109,315. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.