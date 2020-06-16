Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Wolverine World Wide, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:WWW)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) – Wedbush raised their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Wolverine World Wide in a report released on Wednesday, June 10th. Wedbush analyst C. Svezia now expects that the textile maker will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.23). Wedbush also issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $439.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.81 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 22.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE:WWW opened at $22.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Wolverine World Wide has a fifty-two week low of $12.19 and a fifty-two week high of $34.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.78%.

In other news, Director William K. Gerber sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $42,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,120.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kyle Hanson sold 4,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $96,028.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,632.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,312 shares of company stock worth $269,068 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 48.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,781 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 85.1% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.