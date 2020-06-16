Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

EQIX has been the subject of several other research reports. Nomura Securities raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Equinix from $584.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Raymond James downgraded Equinix from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Equinix in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set a buy rating and a $730.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $697.05.

Get Equinix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $694.53 on Monday. Equinix has a 1-year low of $477.87 and a 1-year high of $718.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $675.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $619.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.43.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.40 by ($4.02). Equinix had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix will post 21.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $2.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $10.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.65%.

In other news, Director William K. Luby acquired 5,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $652.22 per share, for a total transaction of $3,261,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,801,757.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.18, for a total transaction of $152,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,844.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,483 shares of company stock worth $3,715,959 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Equinix by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in Equinix by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 17,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,106,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 11.4% during the first quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,027,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Equinix by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.