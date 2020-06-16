Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,586 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1,111.1% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 34.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard H. Bachmann bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $184,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,631,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,012,958.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPD traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.98. 1,679,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,838,520. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.12. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $30.86. The stock has a market cap of $41.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.46.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EPD shares. Wolfe Research lowered Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.62.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

