Enterprise Bancorp, Inc (NASDAQ:EBTC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc (NASDAQ:EBTC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 40,600 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the May 14th total of 43,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 502,306 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $13,558,000 after buying an additional 6,864 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 6.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,342 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after buying an additional 7,298 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,438 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 21,097 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,448 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 10,896 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 69.1% during the first quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA now owns 52,924 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 21,618 shares during the period. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Bancorp alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Enterprise Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded Enterprise Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Enterprise Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st.

Shares of Enterprise Bancorp stock opened at $22.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Enterprise Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.27 and a 52 week high of $34.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.26 million, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.47.

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $34.09 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%.

About Enterprise Bancorp

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that provides various banking products and services primarily in the greater Merrimack Valley and North Central regions of Massachusetts and Southern New Hampshire. The company offers commercial checking, business and municipal savings accounts, term certificates of deposit, money market and business sweep accounts, interest on lawyers trust accounts, escrow management accounts, personal checking accounts, savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking and simplified employee pension accounts.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.