Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ETTX) Major Shareholder Innoviva, Inc. Purchases 12,677,490 Shares

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ETTX) major shareholder Innoviva, Inc. acquired 12,677,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $31,693,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Entasis Therapeutics stock opened at $3.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $41.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.10. Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $9.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.93. The company has a current ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.15). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.
ETTX has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Entasis Therapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Entasis Therapeutics from $18.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. CSFB decreased their target price on shares of Entasis Therapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Entasis Therapeutics from $15.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.20.
About Entasis Therapeutics
Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products. The firm develops a portfolio of innovative cures for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.
