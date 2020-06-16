Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ETTX) Major Shareholder Innoviva, Inc. Purchases 12,677,490 Shares

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ETTX) major shareholder Innoviva, Inc. acquired 12,677,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $31,693,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Entasis Therapeutics stock opened at $3.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $41.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.10. Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $9.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.93. The company has a current ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.15). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Entasis Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ETTX) by 42.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.19% of Entasis Therapeutics worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

ETTX has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Entasis Therapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Entasis Therapeutics from $18.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. CSFB decreased their target price on shares of Entasis Therapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Entasis Therapeutics from $15.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.20.

About Entasis Therapeutics

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products. The firm develops a portfolio of innovative cures for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

