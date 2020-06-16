Elliot Coin (ELLI) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Elliot Coin (CURRENCY:ELLI) traded down 58.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 16th. Elliot Coin has a total market cap of $473.97 and $3.00 worth of Elliot Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Elliot Coin has traded down 67.3% against the dollar. One Elliot Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Bettex Coin (BTXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000065 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (CRYPTO:ELLI) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 31st, 2018. Elliot Coin’s total supply is 25,479,265 coins and its circulating supply is 24,864,562 coins. Elliot Coin’s official website is elliotproject.org . Elliot Coin’s official Twitter account is @CoinElliot

Elliot Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elliot Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elliot Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elliot Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

