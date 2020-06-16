Eight Capital Lowers Hexo (TSE:HEXO) Price Target to C$0.90

Hexo (TSE:HEXO) had its price target lowered by Eight Capital from C$1.15 to C$0.90 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HEXO. CIBC lowered their price target on Hexo from C$2.00 to C$0.75 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Hexo from C$1.00 to C$1.10 in a research report on Friday. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on Hexo from C$2.50 to C$1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Hexo from C$2.50 to C$1.30 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st.

Shares of Hexo stock opened at C$1.34 on Friday. Hexo has a 1 year low of C$0.50 and a 1 year high of C$7.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $550.61 million and a P/E ratio of -0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.98, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

