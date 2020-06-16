eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) in a research note published on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $150.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EHTH. Barclays assumed coverage on eHealth in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on eHealth in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They set a buy rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of eHealth in a research report on Friday, April 24th. TheStreet cut eHealth from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on eHealth from $177.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $167.73.

Shares of NASDAQ EHTH opened at $109.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 0.08. eHealth has a 52-week low of $52.71 and a 52-week high of $152.19.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $106.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.39 million. eHealth had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that eHealth will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Goldberg sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO David K. Francis sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.35, for a total value of $3,283,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,750 shares of company stock valued at $4,270,000. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eHealth during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of eHealth by 271.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth in the first quarter worth $46,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth in the first quarter worth $53,000.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

