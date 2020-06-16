Editas Medicine’s (EDIT) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their hold rating on shares of Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) in a research note published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Editas Medicine from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Editas Medicine from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on Editas Medicine from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Editas Medicine in a report on Friday, February 21st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.00.

EDIT stock opened at $28.94 on Monday. Editas Medicine has a twelve month low of $14.01 and a twelve month high of $34.37. The company has a quick ratio of 6.17, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.19.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.10. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 63.21% and a negative net margin of 588.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 171.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Editas Medicine will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDIT. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 22,895 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 1,081.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 18,865 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

