DX (Group) PLC (LON:DX) Insider Paul Goodson Buys 200,000 Shares of Stock

DX (Group) PLC (LON:DX) insider Paul Goodson acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of £24,000 ($30,546.01).

Paul Goodson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 24th, Paul Goodson acquired 300,000 shares of DX (Group) stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of £27,000 ($34,364.26).

Shares of DX (Group) stock opened at GBX 12.35 ($0.16) on Tuesday. DX has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6.30 ($0.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 15 ($0.19). The firm has a market cap of $70.85 million and a PE ratio of 123.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 10.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 10.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 425.12.

DX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of DX (Group) in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DX (Group) in a report on Thursday, May 28th.

About DX (Group)

DX (Group) plc, through its subsidiaries, provides parcel, freight, mail, and logistic services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through two divisions, DX Freight and DX Express. The DX Freight division provides DX 1-Man, a national and international, next-day delivery services; DX 2-Man, a home delivery service; and DX Logistics, a logistics solution that include warehouse management, and customer-liveried vehicle and uniformed personnel service.

