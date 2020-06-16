DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) Given a €37.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.00 ($41.57) target price on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DWS. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($35.96) price objective on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Oddo Bhf set a €27.10 ($30.45) price objective on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays set a €36.00 ($40.45) price objective on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Independent Research set a €32.00 ($35.96) price objective on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.10 ($30.45) price objective on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €32.52 ($36.54).

DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA stock opened at €33.93 ($38.12) on Monday. DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA has a one year low of €16.75 ($18.82) and a one year high of €39.99 ($44.93). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €31.28 and a 200-day moving average price of €30.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 13.25 and a quick ratio of 13.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.99.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA provides asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

