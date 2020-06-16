Dollarama Inc (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Dollarama Inc (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.29.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Dollarama from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. CIBC boosted their price target on Dollarama from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Dollarama from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Dollarama from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Dollarama from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

OTCMKTS:DLMAF traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.91. 1,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,366. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.95. Dollarama has a 52 week low of $24.23 and a 52 week high of $38.97.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of March 28, 2019, it operated 1,225 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

