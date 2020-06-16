DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) PT Raised to $30.00 at SunTrust Banks

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) had its price objective raised by SunTrust Banks from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DISH. Raymond James reiterated a strong-buy rating and set a $48.00 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of DISH Network in a report on Monday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on DISH Network from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on DISH Network from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DISH Network from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on DISH Network from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.75.

Shares of DISH stock opened at $34.04 on Friday. DISH Network has a 1-year low of $17.09 and a 1-year high of $44.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.74.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.44). DISH Network had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DISH Network will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

