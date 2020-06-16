Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,622.86 ($20.65).

DPLM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Diploma from GBX 1,500 ($19.09) to GBX 1,580 ($20.11) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Peel Hunt raised their price target on shares of Diploma from GBX 1,850 ($23.55) to GBX 1,950 ($24.82) and gave the company an “add” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Diploma from GBX 1,775 ($22.59) to GBX 1,370 ($17.44) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Diploma to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 1,760 ($22.40) to GBX 1,850 ($23.55) in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Diploma from GBX 1,725 ($21.95) to GBX 1,460 ($18.58) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th.

LON DPLM traded up GBX 61 ($0.78) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,839 ($23.41). 41,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,194. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,771.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,812.70. Diploma has a 1-year low of GBX 1,191 ($15.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,152 ($27.39). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.94, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion and a PE ratio of 32.94.

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumables and instruments for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery and minimally invasive surgery equipment and consumables for use in hospital operating rooms; and surgical medical devices, and related consumables and services to GI endoscopy suites in hospitals and private clinics.

