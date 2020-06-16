Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.35 Per Share (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 11th. DA Davidson analyst D. Bishop now expects that the savings and loans company will earn $1.35 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.55. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $44.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.63 million.

DCOM has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.30.

Shares of NASDAQ DCOM opened at $13.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Dime Community Bancshares has a 52 week low of $11.43 and a 52 week high of $22.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.69 and its 200 day moving average is $17.19. The company has a market cap of $466.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DCOM. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 12,454 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,972 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 90,130 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,779 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.