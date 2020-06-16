Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Lowered to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Diageo (NYSE:DEO) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DEO. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Diageo from $166.00 to $123.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Edward Jones cut shares of Diageo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Diageo from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Diageo from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $134.50.

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $140.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.32. Diageo has a 52-week low of $100.52 and a 52-week high of $176.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DEO. FMR LLC increased its position in Diageo by 586.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after acquiring an additional 264,083 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,073,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Diageo by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. 10.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

