DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj Sells 400 Shares of Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.22, for a total transaction of $154,088.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DexCom alerts:

On Tuesday, May 26th, Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 1,474 shares of DexCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.49, for a total value of $602,114.26.

On Monday, May 11th, Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 400 shares of DexCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.05, for a total value of $161,620.00.

On Monday, April 13th, Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 400 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.88, for a total value of $111,952.00.

On Monday, March 30th, Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 1,214 shares of DexCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.79, for a total value of $329,953.06.

DexCom stock opened at $398.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a current ratio of 5.82. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $138.28 and a one year high of $428.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $377.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.58 and a beta of 0.76.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.29. DexCom had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The firm had revenue of $405.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. DexCom’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens decreased their price target on DexCom from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of DexCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $316.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on DexCom in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in DexCom during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the first quarter worth $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 214.3% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 97.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.