DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Director Barbara Kahn Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Director Barbara Kahn sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.71, for a total value of $2,664,970.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,618.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of DXCM opened at $398.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $377.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a current ratio of 5.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a PE ratio of 250.79 and a beta of 0.76. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.28 and a 1 year high of $428.59.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $405.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.34 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 9.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on DexCom from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on DexCom from $305.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen raised their price objective on DexCom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on DexCom from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on DexCom from $296.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in DexCom by 0.8% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,782 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 15.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in DexCom by 0.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,975 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in DexCom by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,130 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 42.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

