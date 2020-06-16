Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €36.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($40.45) target price on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €29.00 ($32.58) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Nord/LB set a €26.00 ($29.21) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group set a €28.30 ($31.80) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Warburg Research set a €35.00 ($39.33) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €31.50 ($35.39) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €32.57 ($36.59).

Shares of DPW stock opened at €30.62 ($34.40) on Monday. Deutsche Post has a fifty-two week low of €30.52 ($34.29) and a fifty-two week high of €41.32 ($46.43). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €28.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €29.62.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

