Deutsche Bank Initiates Coverage on EUTELSAT COMMUN/S (OTCMKTS:ETCMY)

Investment analysts at Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of EUTELSAT COMMUN/S (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

ETCMY has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of EUTELSAT COMMUN/S in a report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of EUTELSAT COMMUN/S in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EUTELSAT COMMUN/S in a report on Wednesday, April 15th.

Get EUTELSAT COMMUN/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ETCMY traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.65. 794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,449. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.64 and its 200-day moving average is $3.24. EUTELSAT COMMUN/S has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $5.17.

Eutelsat Communications SA, a private telecommunications satellite operator, engages in the design, establishment, operation, and maintenance of satellite telecommunications systems. The company offers broadcast and media services, including broadcasting services, such as video neighborhoods, dual reception, regional broadcasting, digital terrestrial television, and direct-to-home (DTH) services; high definition television and ultra-high definition services; smart services comprising connected television (TV), multiscreen delivery, and electronic program guide; and professional video services that include full-time or ad hoc capacity and services for broadcasting to homes equipped for DTH reception or connected to cable and IP networks.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for EUTELSAT COMMUN/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EUTELSAT COMMUN/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.