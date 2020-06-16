Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its position in Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 34.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,692 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 43,196 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Dell were worth $3,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dell during the first quarter worth approximately $10,033,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dell by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Dell by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 173,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,446,000 after buying an additional 9,291 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Dell by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 4,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dell during the 4th quarter worth $595,000. 24.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DELL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura Securities dropped their price target on shares of Dell from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Dell from $55.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Nomura reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Dell in a report on Friday, May 29th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dell in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Dell from $68.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.94.

Shares of NYSE:DELL traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.62. 21,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,019,619. The stock has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.92. Dell Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.51 and a twelve month high of $59.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.44.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $21.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.65 billion. Dell had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 141.86%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dell Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell acquired 161,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.01 per share, with a total value of $4,357,982.47. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 603,338 shares in the company, valued at $16,296,159.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 3,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $151,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,910,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,774 shares of company stock worth $4,653,989 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

