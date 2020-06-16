Delek Logistics Partners LP (NYSE:DKL) Director Francis C. D’andrea Sells 810 Shares

Delek Logistics Partners LP (NYSE:DKL) Director Francis C. D’andrea sold 810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total transaction of $20,403.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,428.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE DKL opened at $26.77 on Tuesday. Delek Logistics Partners LP has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $33.69. The stock has a market cap of $803.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 2.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.56.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 16.27% and a negative return on equity of 80.26%. The company had revenue of $163.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.06 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Delek Logistics Partners LP will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Delek Logistics Partners from $12.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Delek Logistics Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 386.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,372,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,420 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,201 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment consists of assets, including pipelines and trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering and crude oil, intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler and El Dorado refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

