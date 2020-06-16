Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Daseke, Inc. operates as a transportation company. It provides fleet management, logistics, trucking and open deck transportation services. Daseke, Inc., formerly known as Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. II, is based in Addison, United States. “

DSKE has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Daseke from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Daseke from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Daseke in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.08.

Shares of DSKE stock opened at $2.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $182.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.62. Daseke has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $4.43.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $391.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.90 million. Daseke had a negative net margin of 18.61% and a positive return on equity of 12.59%. On average, research analysts expect that Daseke will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Daseke news, Director Brian Bonner purchased 76,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $125,320.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 138,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,769.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Shepko purchased 108,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.56 per share, with a total value of $169,431.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,598.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Daseke by 98.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Daseke during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Daseke during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Daseke during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Daseke by 112.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 23,700 shares during the last quarter. 23.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in North America. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, heavy machinery, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials.

