Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,087,980 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,005 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.73% of Darden Restaurants worth $113,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 48,114 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,245,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,837 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,468,000 after purchasing an additional 18,091 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,404,880 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $262,156,000 after purchasing an additional 366,909 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 774,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $84,405,000 after purchasing an additional 30,970 shares during the period. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DRI traded up $4.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.21. 531,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,077,410. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.98. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $128.41.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DRI shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $71.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.83.

In other news, insider Todd Burrowes bought 2,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.50 per share, with a total value of $149,994.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,216 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,136. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director M Shan Atkins purchased 1,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.50 per share, for a total transaction of $74,997.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,169. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 37,178 shares of company stock valued at $2,174,913 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

