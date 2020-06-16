Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Rating Increased to Outperform at Wolfe Research

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, FinViz reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DHR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Danaher from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Danaher from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Danaher from $187.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Danaher from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.69.

DHR traded up $3.45 on Tuesday, reaching $175.00. 348,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,748,321. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $164.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.46. Danaher has a fifty-two week low of $119.60 and a fifty-two week high of $174.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.45 billion, a PE ratio of 39.77, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.91.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Danaher will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales acquired 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $163.00 per share, for a total transaction of $199,838.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 2,236,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,542,002. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 37,082 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.09, for a total value of $6,084,785.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,723 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,347.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,318 shares of company stock valued at $13,941,119. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $1,095,974,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 38,462.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,878,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $259,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,521 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,296,233 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $812,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,841 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,809,000. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,802,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $941,564,000 after purchasing an additional 619,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

