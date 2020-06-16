Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Lifted to “Buy” at Bank of America

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Monday, April 20th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Sunday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daimler from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Shares of DDAIF stock traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $41.06. 46,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,027. Daimler has a 52 week low of $22.75 and a 52 week high of $60.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.37 billion, a PE ratio of 105.27 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.16.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $41.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.87 billion. Daimler had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 0.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Daimler will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Daimler

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

