Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Lifted to “Buy” at Bank of America

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Monday, April 20th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Sunday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daimler from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.
Shares of DDAIF stock traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $41.06. 46,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,027. Daimler has a 52 week low of $22.75 and a 52 week high of $60.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.37 billion, a PE ratio of 105.27 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.16.
About Daimler
Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.
