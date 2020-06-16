DA Davidson Weighs in on Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BBCP)

Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Concrete Pumping in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 11th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now forecasts that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.04. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($1.06). The firm had revenue of $74.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.96 million. Concrete Pumping had a negative return on equity of 1.07% and a negative net margin of 18.79%.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on BBCP. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Concrete Pumping from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Concrete Pumping in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Concrete Pumping from $4.50 to $5.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Concrete Pumping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.81.

NASDAQ:BBCP opened at $3.75 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.10 and a 200-day moving average of $4.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.33 million, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Concrete Pumping has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $6.10.

In other Concrete Pumping news, Director David A. B. Brown purchased 18,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.02 per share, for a total transaction of $37,198.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 23,415 shares of company stock valued at $53,248 in the last 90 days. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Concrete Pumping during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,623 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 8,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.83% of the company’s stock.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and concrete waste management services. The company offers concrete pumping services under the Brundage-Bone brand and concrete waste management services under the Eco-Pan brand in the United States; and concrete pumping services under the Camfaud brand in the United Kingdom.

