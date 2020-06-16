CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CSG Systems International Inc. is a leading provider of outsourced billing, customer care and print and mail solutions and services supporting the North American cable and direct broadcast satellite markets. CSG’s solutions support some of the world’s largest and most innovative providers of bundled multi-channel video, Internet, voice and IP-based services. CSG’s unique combination of solutions, services and expertise ensure that cable and satellite operators can continue to rapidly launch new service offerings, improve operational efficiencies and deliver a high-quality customer experience in a competitive and ever-changing marketplace. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CSGS. Sidoti upgraded CSG Systems International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded CSG Systems International from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. BidaskClub downgraded CSG Systems International from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded CSG Systems International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Shares of CSG Systems International stock opened at $44.50 on Friday. CSG Systems International has a 1 year low of $36.33 and a 1 year high of $58.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $227.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CSG Systems International will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

In related news, EVP Kenneth M. Kennedy sold 4,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total transaction of $225,623.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,965,366.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSGS. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 106,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,525,000 after buying an additional 9,319 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 17,050 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,448,000 after buying an additional 6,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. 94.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSG Systems International, Inc provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers revenue management and digital monetization solutions, including Advanced Convergent Platform, a pre-integrated hybrid cloud-based platform; and Ascendon, Singleview, Total Service Mediation, and Wholesale Business Management Solution platforms.

