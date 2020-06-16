Critical Survey: 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) & MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV)

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) and MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares 89bio and MediciNova’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 89bio N/A N/A -$57.42 million ($24.49) -1.06 MediciNova N/A N/A -$12.94 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for 89bio and MediciNova, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 89bio 0 1 3 0 2.75 MediciNova 0 0 1 0 3.00

89bio currently has a consensus target price of $46.00, suggesting a potential upside of 77.81%. MediciNova has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 72.96%. Given 89bio’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe 89bio is more favorable than MediciNova.

Profitability

This table compares 89bio and MediciNova’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 89bio N/A N/A N/A MediciNova N/A -14.83% -14.07%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.1% of 89bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.8% of MediciNova shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.1% of 89bio shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of MediciNova shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

89bio beats MediciNova on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

89bio Company Profile

89bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate, BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 that is being developed for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis. The company also intends to develop BIO89-100 for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia. 89bio, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is based in San Francisco, California.

MediciNova Company Profile

MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction. Its product pipeline also includes MN-221 (bedoradrine), a selective ß2-adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of acute exacerbations of asthma; MN-001 (tipelukast), an orally bioavailable small molecule compound to treat fibrotic diseases, including nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MN-029 (denibulin), a tubulin binding agent for treating solid tumor cancers. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

