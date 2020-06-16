Critical Review: Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) versus Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR)

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) and Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.3% of Donegal Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.5% of Conifer shares are held by institutional investors. 9.3% of Donegal Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 51.0% of Conifer shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Donegal Group has a beta of 0.06, suggesting that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Conifer has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Donegal Group and Conifer, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Donegal Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Conifer 0 1 0 0 2.00

Donegal Group currently has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.18%. Conifer has a consensus target price of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 29.15%. Given Conifer’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Conifer is more favorable than Donegal Group.

Profitability

This table compares Donegal Group and Conifer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Donegal Group 3.56% 7.52% 1.73% Conifer -12.72% -31.59% -5.53%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Donegal Group and Conifer’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Donegal Group $812.45 million 0.49 $47.15 million $1.01 13.55 Conifer $96.00 million 0.27 -$7.82 million ($1.69) -1.60

Donegal Group has higher revenue and earnings than Conifer. Conifer is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Donegal Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Donegal Group beats Conifer on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc., an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles. It also offers homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft; and liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property. In addition, the company offers commercial automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents and protection against loss from damage to automobiles owned by the insured; commercial multi-peril policies that provide protection to businesses against various perils, primarily combining liability and physical damage coverages; and workers' compensation policies, which provide benefits to employees for injuries sustained during employment. The company markets its insurance products through a network of approximately 2,400 independent insurance agencies. Donegal Group Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Marietta, Pennsylvania. Donegal Group Inc. is a subsidiary of Donegal Mutual Insurance Company.

Conifer Company Profile

Conifer Holdings, Inc., an insurance holding company, offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, and automobile policies. It serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which includes restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services. The company also offers specialty homeowners insurance products, such as dwelling insurance tailored for owners of lower valued homes in Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, and Texas; and wind-exposed catastrophe coverage comprising hurricane and wind coverage to under-served homeowners in Hawaii, Texas, and Florida. It markets and sells its insurance products through a network of approximately 7,000 independent agents in 50 states in the United States. Conifer Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Michigan.

