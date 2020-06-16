Critical Review: Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:AMCI) versus New Frontier Health (NASDAQ:NFH)

Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:AMCI) and New Frontier Health (NYSE:NFH) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Andina Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Andina Acquisition Corp. III and New Frontier Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Andina Acquisition Corp. III 0 0 0 0 N/A New Frontier Health 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares Andina Acquisition Corp. III and New Frontier Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Andina Acquisition Corp. III N/A 1.13% 1.09% New Frontier Health N/A -14.90% -7.55%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.6% of Andina Acquisition Corp. III shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of Andina Acquisition Corp. III shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Andina Acquisition Corp. III has a beta of 0.04, meaning that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Frontier Health has a beta of 0.16, meaning that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Andina Acquisition Corp. III and New Frontier Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Andina Acquisition Corp. III N/A N/A $2.87 million N/A N/A New Frontier Health $354.40 million 0.67 -$62.13 million N/A N/A

Andina Acquisition Corp. III has higher earnings, but lower revenue than New Frontier Health.

Summary

Andina Acquisition Corp. III beats New Frontier Health on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Andina Acquisition Corp. III

AMCI Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to have a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Greensburg, Pennsylvania.

About New Frontier Health

New Frontier Health Corporation operates as an investment group that invests in, builds, and operates diversified businesses in China. It holds interest in various industries, including healthcare, internet, artificial intelligence, big data, education, and financial services. The company was formerly known as New Frontier Corporation and changed its name to New Frontier Health Corporation in December 2019. New Frontier Health Corporation was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Andina Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andina Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.