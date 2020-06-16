Critical Contrast: Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) versus TrovaGene (NASDAQ:TROV)

Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) and TrovaGene (NASDAQ:TROV) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Prevail Therapeutics alerts:

80.5% of Prevail Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.0% of TrovaGene shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of TrovaGene shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Prevail Therapeutics and TrovaGene, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prevail Therapeutics 0 0 7 0 3.00 TrovaGene 0 0 2 0 3.00

Prevail Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 34.70%. TrovaGene has a consensus price target of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 122.67%. Given TrovaGene’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TrovaGene is more favorable than Prevail Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Prevail Therapeutics and TrovaGene’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prevail Therapeutics N/A -41.22% -37.05% TrovaGene -3,688.31% -202.00% -122.92%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Prevail Therapeutics and TrovaGene’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prevail Therapeutics N/A N/A -$63.19 million ($2.22) -7.02 TrovaGene $250,000.00 108.79 -$16.41 million ($2.80) -0.88

TrovaGene has higher revenue and earnings than Prevail Therapeutics. Prevail Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TrovaGene, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Prevail Therapeutics beats TrovaGene on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prevail Therapeutics

Prevail Therapeutics Inc., a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with devastating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PR001 for the treatment of Parkinson's disease with GBA1 mutation and neuronopathic Gaucher disease. It is also developing PR006 for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia with GRN mutation and PR004 for the treatment of synucleinopathies. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

About TrovaGene

Trovagene, Inc., a clinical-stage, precision medicine oncology therapeutics company, develops oncology therapeutics for cancer care by leveraging its proprietary Precision Cancer Monitoring (PCM) technology in tumor genomics. Its lead drug candidate, PCM-075, is a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor. The PCM-075 is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors. The PCM-075 is also in preclinical studies with approximately 10 chemotherapeutic and target agents used in hematologic and solid tumor cancers, including Zytiga (abiraterone acetate); Beleodaq (belinostat); Quizartinib (AC220), a development stage FLT3 inhibitor; and Velcade (bortezomib) in AML, metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer and other hematologic and solid tumor cancers. Trovagene, Inc. primarily serves pharmaceutical companies and third party laboratories. The company was formerly known as Xenomics, Inc. and changed its name to Trovagene, Inc. in January 2010. Trovagene, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Prevail Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prevail Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.