Critical Analysis: California Resources (NYSE:CRC) & Viper Energy Partners (NYSE:VNOM)

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) and Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for California Resources and Viper Energy Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score California Resources 1 1 1 0 2.00 Viper Energy Partners 0 2 14 0 2.88

California Resources presently has a consensus price target of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 923.39%. Viper Energy Partners has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 61.29%. Given California Resources’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe California Resources is more favorable than Viper Energy Partners.

Volatility and Risk

California Resources has a beta of 5.75, indicating that its stock price is 475% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viper Energy Partners has a beta of 2.21, indicating that its stock price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares California Resources and Viper Energy Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio California Resources $2.63 billion 0.03 -$28.00 million $1.40 1.22 Viper Energy Partners $298.28 million 6.26 $46.28 million $0.13 90.62

Viper Energy Partners has lower revenue, but higher earnings than California Resources. California Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Viper Energy Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.7% of California Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.4% of Viper Energy Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of California Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Viper Energy Partners shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares California Resources and Viper Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets California Resources -1.06% -26.12% 0.99% Viper Energy Partners -41.11% 1.45% 1.15%

Summary

California Resources beats Viper Energy Partners on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities. It holds interests in approximately 2.2 million net acres of mineral acreage. As of December 31, 2018, the company had net proved reserves of 712 million barrels of oil equivalent. It also generates and sells electricity to the grid and utility customers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Midland, Texas.

