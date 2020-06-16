Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its stake in Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,173 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.18% of Covetrus worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVET. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,238,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Covetrus by 886.6% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 593,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,835,000 after purchasing an additional 533,370 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Covetrus by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 837,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,050,000 after purchasing an additional 423,335 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 164.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 476,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,286,000 after purchasing an additional 296,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Covetrus by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,133,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,365,000 after buying an additional 262,803 shares during the period. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Covetrus alerts:

In related news, Director Edward Mcnamara sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $300,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,133.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CVET traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558,615. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.06. Covetrus Inc has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $25.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 24.05% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. As a group, analysts expect that Covetrus Inc will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVET. BidaskClub raised Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Covetrus from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

Covetrus Profile

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships, and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The company was founded on April 13, 2018 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

Featured Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Covetrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covetrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.