Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Lifted to Buy at Vertical Research

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) was upgraded by equities researchers at Vertical Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Corteva from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Bank of America cut Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. KeyCorp started coverage on Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Corteva from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.44.

Shares of NYSE CTVA traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,475,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,523,603. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.86. Corteva has a 12-month low of $20.38 and a 12-month high of $32.78. The firm has a market cap of $21.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.02.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. Corteva had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Corteva’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Corteva will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Corteva by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 210,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,233,000 after acquiring an additional 26,710 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Corteva by 730.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 429,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,692,000 after acquiring an additional 377,561 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Corteva by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 13,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

