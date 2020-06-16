Contrasting Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) & Smith & Wesson Brands (NYSE:SWBI)

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) and Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Sturm Ruger & Company Inc alerts:

68.4% of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.0% of Smith & Wesson Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Smith & Wesson Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc and Smith & Wesson Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sturm Ruger & Company Inc 0 0 1 0 3.00 Smith & Wesson Brands 0 1 2 0 2.67

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc presently has a consensus price target of $80.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.73%. Smith & Wesson Brands has a consensus price target of $19.50, suggesting a potential upside of 6.67%. Given Sturm Ruger & Company Inc’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Sturm Ruger & Company Inc is more favorable than Smith & Wesson Brands.

Risk and Volatility

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Smith & Wesson Brands has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sturm Ruger & Company Inc and Smith & Wesson Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sturm Ruger & Company Inc 8.24% 12.17% 10.17% Smith & Wesson Brands 2.38% 6.30% 3.56%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sturm Ruger & Company Inc and Smith & Wesson Brands’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sturm Ruger & Company Inc $410.51 million 3.05 $32.29 million N/A N/A Smith & Wesson Brands $638.28 million 1.58 $18.41 million $0.83 22.02

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Smith & Wesson Brands.

Summary

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc beats Smith & Wesson Brands on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. It offers single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts. The company also manufactures and sells steel investment castings and metal injection molding (MIM) parts. It sells its firearm products through independent wholesale distributors principally to the commercial sporting market; and castings and MIM parts directly or through manufacturers' representatives. The company also exports its firearm products through a network of commercial distributors and directly to foreign customers comprising primarily of law enforcement agencies and foreign governments. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Southport, Connecticut.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. It operates through the Firearms and Outdoor Products & Accessories segments. The Firearms segment comprises the manufacture of handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressors, and other firearm-related products for sale to a wide variety of customers. The Outdoor Products & Accessories segment engages in the distribution, manufacture, and design of reloading, gunsmithing, and gun cleaning supplies; stainless-steel cutting tools and accessories; flashlights; tree saws and related trimming accessories; shooting supplies, rests, and other related accessories; apparel; vault accessories; laser grips and laser sights; and a full range of products for survival and emergency preparedness. The company was founded by Michell A. Saltz on June 17, 1991 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.