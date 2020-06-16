Contrasting IEC Electronics (NASDAQ:IEC) and Jabil (NASDAQ:JBL)

IEC Electronics (NASDAQ:IEC) and Jabil (NYSE:JBL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares IEC Electronics and Jabil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IEC Electronics 3.30% 20.36% 5.85% Jabil 0.51% 9.34% 1.30%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for IEC Electronics and Jabil, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IEC Electronics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Jabil 0 4 4 0 2.50

IEC Electronics currently has a consensus price target of $10.25, suggesting a potential upside of 12.64%. Jabil has a consensus price target of $39.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.62%. Given Jabil’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Jabil is more favorable than IEC Electronics.

Volatility & Risk

IEC Electronics has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jabil has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.8% of IEC Electronics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.9% of Jabil shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of IEC Electronics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Jabil shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares IEC Electronics and Jabil’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IEC Electronics $156.98 million 0.61 $4.75 million N/A N/A Jabil $25.28 billion 0.18 $287.11 million $1.81 17.02

Jabil has higher revenue and earnings than IEC Electronics.

Summary

Jabil beats IEC Electronics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IEC Electronics

IEC Electronics Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States. It specializes in delivering technical solutions for the custom manufacturing, product configuration, and verification testing of engineered complex products that require a level of manufacturing. The company manufactures a range of assemblies that are incorporated into various products, such as aerospace and defense systems, medical devices, industrial equipment, and transportation products. It serves medical, industrial, aerospace, and defense sectors through a direct sales force, as well as through a network of manufacturer's representatives. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Newark, New York.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc. provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA). It also specializes in three-dimensional mechanical design comprising the analysis of electronic, electro-mechanical, and optical assemblies, as well as offers various industrial design, advance mechanism development, and tooling management services. In addition, the company provides computer-assisted design services consisting of PCBA design, and PCBA design validation and verification services; and other consulting services, including the generation of a bill of materials, approved vendor list, and assembly equipment configuration for various PCBA designs. Further, it offers product and process validation services, such as product system, product safety, regulatory compliance, and reliability tests, as well as manufacturing test solution development services. Additionally, the company offers systems assembly, test, direct-order fulfillment, and configure-to-order services. It serves automotive and transportation, capital equipment, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, industrial and energy, networking and telecommunications, point of sale, printing, consumer wearables, healthcare, mobility, and packaging industries. The company was formerly known as Jabil Circuit, Inc. and changed its name to Jabil Inc. in June 2017. Jabil Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Saint Petersburg, Florida.

