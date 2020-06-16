Contrasting Dynatrace (DT) and Its Peers

Dynatrace (NYSE: DT) is one of 217 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Dynatrace to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Dynatrace and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynatrace -76.59% -23.20% -6.92% Dynatrace Competitors -51.76% -7,295.05% -6.12%

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Dynatrace and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dynatrace 0 4 14 0 2.78 Dynatrace Competitors 2408 10741 18897 1009 2.56

Dynatrace presently has a consensus price target of $33.42, suggesting a potential downside of 13.38%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential downside of 2.34%. Given Dynatrace’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Dynatrace has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dynatrace and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Dynatrace $545.80 million -$418.02 million -72.79 Dynatrace Competitors $2.09 billion $369.31 million -2.74

Dynatrace’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Dynatrace. Dynatrace is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.1% of Dynatrace shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.2% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.4% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Dynatrace peers beat Dynatrace on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc. provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences. The company also offers implementation, consulting, and training services. Dynatrace, Inc. markets its products through a combination of direct sales team and a network of partners, including resellers, system integrators, and managed service providers. It serves customers in various industries comprising banking, insurance, retail, manufacturing, travel, and software. The company operates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Dynatrace, Inc. is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

