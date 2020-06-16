Contrasting Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) & Royal Hawaiian Orchards (NYSE:NNUTU)

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) and Royal Hawaiian Orchards (OTCMKTS:NNUTU) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Corteva and Royal Hawaiian Orchards, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corteva 2 10 10 0 2.36 Royal Hawaiian Orchards 0 0 0 0 N/A

Corteva currently has a consensus price target of $30.44, indicating a potential upside of 10.52%. Given Corteva’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Corteva is more favorable than Royal Hawaiian Orchards.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Corteva and Royal Hawaiian Orchards’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corteva $13.85 billion 1.49 -$959.00 million $1.43 19.26 Royal Hawaiian Orchards $32.19 million 1.42 $1.18 million N/A N/A

Royal Hawaiian Orchards has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Corteva.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.0% of Corteva shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Corteva shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of Royal Hawaiian Orchards shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Corteva and Royal Hawaiian Orchards’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corteva -5.91% 5.09% 2.95% Royal Hawaiian Orchards N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Corteva beats Royal Hawaiian Orchards on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc. provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health. The company is based in Wilmington, Delaware. Corteva, Inc. operates independently of DowDuPont Inc. as of June 1, 2019.

About Royal Hawaiian Orchards

Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards, L.P. produces, markets, and distributes macadamia nut-based products in the United States. The company operates in two business segments, Orchards and Branded Products. The Orchards segment sells wet-in-shell and dry-in-shell macadamia nuts, and nut kernel. It also provides contract farming services and leases orchards. The Branded Products segment sells bulk kernel under the brand name of ROYAL HAWAIIAN ORCHARDS. The company owns or leases approximately 5,010 tree acres of macadamia orchards in two locations on the island of Hawaii, as well as 641 tree acres to another party. It also farms approximately 433 tree acres of macadamia orchards in Hawaii for other orchard owners. The company was formerly known as Royal Hawaiian Orchards, L.P. and changed its name to Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards, L.P. in September 2018. Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards, L.P. was founded in 1986 and is based in Hilo, Hawaii.

