Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) Announces $1.00 Quarterly Dividend

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 18th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share on Friday, July 10th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th.

Shares of Constellation Software stock traded up C$21.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$1,502.83. 9,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,544. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1,473.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1,373.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.17, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Constellation Software has a 52 week low of C$1,076.34 and a 52 week high of C$1,637.10. The firm has a market cap of $31.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 95.45.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$10.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$9.80 by C$0.40. The business had revenue of C$1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.28 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Constellation Software will post 42.2085245 earnings per share for the current year.

CSU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on Constellation Software from C$1,550.00 to C$1,750.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Constellation Software from C$1,300.00 to C$1,400.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James set a C$1,500.00 target price on Constellation Software and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a C$1,621.00 target price (up previously from C$1,612.00) on shares of Constellation Software in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Constellation Software from C$1,600.00 to C$1,500.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, installation, and customization of software to various markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment develops and distributes software solutions primarily to government and government-related customers.

