ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for ConocoPhillips in a research report issued on Friday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Gammel expects that the energy producer will earn ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on COP. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $79.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.78.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $43.35 on Monday. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $67.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.22. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 132.5% during the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 23,766 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 13,544 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $435,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,377 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $7,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 160,496 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $10,437,000 after acquiring an additional 7,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 89,471 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,818,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director David Thomas Seaton purchased 2,400 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.03 per share, for a total transaction of $98,472.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,575. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

